Jeanna Longoria's passing at the age of 50 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeanna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis-Rose Mortuary website.
Published by Davis-Rose Mortuary on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.