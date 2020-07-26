Jeanne E. (Brignac) Bucynski, 89, of Penn Township, formerly of Abbeville, LA, and Lilly and Altoona, PA, died on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1930 in Opelousas, LA, to the late Moise and Eula (Bertrand) Brignac, Sr. Jeanne loved her family very much. She also had a great love for football and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as all of the other NFL teams. She retired from the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home as a nurse's aide. Jeanne is survived by her two loving daughters, Denise "Dee" M. (husband John) Bucynski-Kukich and Michelle (partner Cat Geer) Bucynski; and four grandchildren, Samantha "Sammi" Bucynski, Nicholas, David, and Christopher Kukich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence A. Bucynski, Sr.; son, Lawrence "Buster" Bucynski, Jr.; and two brothers and a sister. Private services entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Interment will be in St. Brigid Cemetery, Lilly, PA at 2:45 PM on Wednesday, July 29. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
