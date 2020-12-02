Jeanne Cheng's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeanne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation website.
Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.