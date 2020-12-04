Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeanne Davis
1961 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1961
DIED
December 2, 2020
Jeanne Davis's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeanne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Grace Fellowship Church
Dec
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 4, 2020