Jeanne Nagel
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1945
DIED
November 15, 2020
Jeanne Nagel's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, MI .

Published by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
505 E. Carpenter, Midland, Michigan
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
