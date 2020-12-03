Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeanne Person
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
Jeanne Person's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester in Manchester, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeanne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Townsend Cemetery
live stream from the memorial page, Andover, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.