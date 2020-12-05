Menu
Jeanne Sprague
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1945
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
Jeanne Sprague's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon in Mendon, OH .

Published by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon
311 Sunset Drive, Mendon, Ohio 45862
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon
311 Sunset Drive, Mendon, Ohio 45862
Funeral services provided by:
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon
