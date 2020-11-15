Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeannette Blondia
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1939
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Jeannette Blondia's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeannette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Cathedral of St. Matthew
1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.