Jeannette Blondia's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeannette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care website.