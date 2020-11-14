Menu
Jeannette Poole
1962 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1962
DIED
November 10, 2020
Jeannette Poole's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro in Millsboro, DE .

Published by Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Watson Funeral Home
211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Nov
17
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Watson Funeral Home
211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Funeral services provided by:
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
