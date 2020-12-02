Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeannette Waterman
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1956
DIED
November 19, 2020
Jeannette Waterman's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeannette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Draucker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Draucker Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Draucker Funeral Home
700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala, Nebraska 69153
Nov
30
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Draucker Funeral Home
700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala, Nebraska 69153
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Ogallala Cemetery
2501 W 5th St, Ogallala, Nebraska 69153
Funeral services provided by:
Draucker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.