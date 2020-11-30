Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeannie Warren
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1951
DIED
October 6, 2020
Jeannie Warren's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY in Middlesboro, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeannie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965
Funeral services provided by:
Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.