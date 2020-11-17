Menu
Jeannine Davis
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1930
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
The Church Of Jesus Christ
Jeannine Davis's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
Downey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home
