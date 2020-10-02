This past Tuesday we were saddened to say goodbye to Jed Bell Tubbs, who passed away at the age of 58 in the presence of his loving family.

He was born to the late Richard and Janice Tubbs of Roy, Utah.



Jed married then was later sealed to Jyl Hamblin (his "Jyl Bell") in the Salt Lake City Temple. He is survived by his loving sons; Jaydee (Nichole), Kraig, and Karson Tubbs, along with three beautiful granddaughters; Jayni, Sophee and Emree Tubbs. He was preceded in death by his sister Georgina (Marion) Biddle, and is survived by his brothers; Russ (Connie) Tubbs and Joel (Marilyn) Tubbs.



His greatest joy was the love he held for his devoted wife and family.



Jed was an avid outdoorsman, who found happiness and enjoyment in snowmobiling and rodeoing. He was a gifted master mechanic, having superior skills in repairing, maintaining and operating all forms of machinery.



As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in various callings throughout his years.



A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary in Roy.



A graveside service will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Wasatch Heights Memorial Park in Ogden. Family and friends are welcome.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to Dr. William Caine, MD, the nursing staff at Intermountain Medical Group, and most especially Ms. Heather Hamblin for all her love and support during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to Myers Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses.



