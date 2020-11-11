Menu
Jedadiaa White
1979 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1979
DIED
October 31, 2020
Jedadiaa White's passing at the age of 40 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals in Denver, CO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Nov
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Nov
16
Interment
2:00p.m.
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 North Grant Street, Thornton, Colorado 80229
Funeral services provided by:
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
