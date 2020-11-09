Shortly after his 64th birthday, Jedd returned to his heavenly home on November 6th, 2020. He was born on October 29th, 1956, the youngest child of Henry and Dorothy Van Meeteren. He grew up in North Ogden, along with his siblings: Karen (McKay) Fuller; Clair Van Meeteren; Elaine Stevens; Dale (Carol) Van Meeteren.Many of his younger days were spent at Twin Lakes, Idaho, where he loved to swim, fish, and waterski. Some of the best days of his life were spent at Powder Mountain. He was an amazing skier and became a patrolman at 18 years old. The steeper and deeper, the better!He played football and wrestled at both Weber High and Ricks College. He later graduated from Weber State University.Jedd served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Chicago, IL mission. He was an active member of the church throughout his life, and often shared his testimony with others by word and deed.In the spring of 1980, he met the love of his life, Jolene DeGiorgio. They would be together for the next 40 years. They were married in the Ogden LDS Temple for time and all eternity on September 2nd, 1982. They soon added four children to their family: Rachel, Taylor Jedd, Haley Nicole, and McKenzie.Over the years, Jedd and Jolene's adventures took them to many places, meeting numerous people and experiencing so much fun. His favorite things to do included camping, skiing, river rafting, going on road trips to Disneyland, having picnics up the canyon, playing games, going out to dinner, and spending lots quality time with those he loved.Jedd was known for his kind, gentle ways. The Van Meeterens were known for always having an open door, so many people came and went. Some came for dinner, some for a night or weekend, some for a month or two, others for years. Some people they knew, some were new to them, and others they never met-just knew them through a phone call from the bishop or stake president. As guests stayed in their home, Jedd would softly teach them the Savior's ways without saying a word. He loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know and feel of that love.Jedd felt humbled and privileged to serve as an LDS temple ordinance worker. He understood the importance of the temple and attended as often as he could. He also made sure that his family members understood the significance of the place that was so precious to him.He loved his family more than anything. He wore his heart on his sleeve and always told them how much he loved them. He was a rock for his wife and children. He was constantly there, ready to help with a phone call or to go for a drive-whatever they needed. His little grandchildren loved him dearly and called him "Jeddy Bear".He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine, and daughter McKenzie. Surviving family members include his wife, Jolene; his children: Rachel Van Meeteren; Taylor (Ashley) Van Meeteren; Haley (Douglas) Okoro; and his 4 grandchildren.The family would like to thank the team of healthcare providers that worked tirelessly to help Jedd. At this time, we ask you to hug a healthcare worker, give them a gift card to Starbucks/Fiiz/Swig. etc., and tell them thank you for their service.Funeral Services will be held at the West Weber Ward, 4100 West 900 South at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment, West Weber Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior from 9 to 10:30 a.m., if you prefer not to enter the church the family will be greeting friends and family in their cars in the church parking lot. Jedd's service will be live-streamed, you may watch it at 11 a.m. by scrolling to the very bottom of the obituary page.To help with funeral expenses please click on the link below, thank you.