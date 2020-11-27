Menu
Jeff Singer
1975 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1975
DIED
October 26, 2020
Jeff Singer's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert, GA .

Published by Lunsford Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Northside Cemetery
Cherry St., Lumpkin, Georgia 31815
Funeral services provided by:
Lunsford Funeral Home
