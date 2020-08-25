On April 1st, a snowy day in 1977, Jefferson McArthur Porter came into this world, and into the loving arms of his mom and dad, Ramona and Gary Porter of Kaysville.

And on a sorrowful summer night, August 21, 2020, he left us early after a valiant fight with colon cancer to return to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.



Jefferson was extremely curious and talented towards all things mechanical. From a very young age, he could take toys and appliances apart then put them back together just to see how each worked. Jefferson created many things; some were toys, trailers and his very own ATV. This propensity to be daring and inventive followed him his entire life, enabling him to fix anything from cars to toaster ovens. He was superb at construction, finishing his basement earlier this year. Because of his talents, everyone called upon him anytime they needed a hand to help, a tool to use, or a good idea about how to make something work better. Jefferson always came ready to help.



Growing up, Jefferson attended Burton Elementary, Kaysville Jr. High, and in 1995, he graduated from Davis High School. All through his teens, Jefferson enjoyed playing soccer as a goalie on competition teams. He also landed his dream job, considering his sweet-tooth, at Baskin-Robbins where he frequently sampled all 31 flavors.



After high school, Jefferson attended DATC where his education as an electrician offered him an apprenticeship with Ray Johnson Electric. He worked closely with Kory at Pine Valley Electric until the economy took a downturn in 2008, forcing the company to close. Jefferson then went to work as a lead audio/video installer for his brother at Performance Audio. His kindness and values for hard work, never coming in late or calling in sick until the day he was diagnosed with colon cancer in July 2017, made him so valuable and loved by all his co-workers.



In the Summer of 2004, Jefferson knew he met his soul mate on their very first date, Lindsay Denise Pay, from Bountiful. They dated for six months, remaining inseparable until Jefferson proposed in the fog on the Bountiful Temple grounds where they were later married on April 15, 2005. Just prior to their marriage, they bought a home in Layton and have resided there with their family since.



Jefferson and Lindsay are blessed with three children, Lincoln (11), McKinley (9), and Jackson (6). He was a very involved Dad, one that was always playing with his kids outside, helping them with their homework, bath time, and happily singing or reading with them every day. He taught them how to play soccer, how to do chores, and instilled his work ethic in his children. He also loved to go get treats, and if you were lucky, you got to go with him. Visiting Dixie Nutrition for a frozen yogurt in St. George with Jefferson was everyone's highlight. He spent every day of his last three years with his son Jackson. Jefferson really wanted more than anything to be remembered by his children, and especially Jackson because he was so young at his diagnosis. In the past couple years, we finally convinced Jefferson to take his family on some vacations where they created more family memories at Disneyland in California and Maui, Hawaii.



Jefferson was truly one of the most Christlike humans to walk the Earth; although his time here was far too short, he was loved by all and never wanted any attention. He improved everything he touched. If something was broken, he would take it apart and fix it. If something was working, he would take it apart and make it better. He loved the challenge of a project; and if Jefferson did a project, you could guarantee it was done with a level of perfection unmatched by anyone. Everyone knew how much he loved dessert; although, you would never guess that from looking at him. He was also very particular about his ice cubes and never wanted them to taste like a freezer.



Jefferson is survived by his parents; Gary Robert Porter and Ramona McArthur Porter. Wife; Lindsay Denise Pay Porter, and Children; Lincoln McArthur Porter, McKinley Kate Porter, Jackson Edward Porter, and their pet dog, Roxy. Surviving siblings; Darrin McArthur Porter (Heather), Laurie Porter (Sanford Moss), Michelle Porter Nylander (Joel), Suzanne Porter Gange (Joe). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him.



Jefferson is preceded in death by his sister, Patti Porter, and his beloved pets, Sasha & Bear.



A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8pm, Thursday August 27th, at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Farmington. A private family service will be held Friday morning. The interment will take place at the Kaysville City Cemetery.



Jefferson's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, neighbors, friends, family and others who donated their time and love throughout his fight.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jefferson Porter Charitable Fund at America First Credit Union which will go to support his children.



CANCER SUCKS!





