Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeffery Cooper
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1944
DIED
October 31, 2020
Jeffery Cooper's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Home - Newport in Newport, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeffery in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Home - Newport website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown Funeral Home - Newport on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Funeral service
2:8p.m.
Brown Funeral Home
338 East Main Street, Newport, Tennessee 37821
Funeral services provided by:
Brown Funeral Home - Newport
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.