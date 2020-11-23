Jeffery Cooper's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Home - Newport in Newport, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeffery in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Home - Newport website.
Published by Brown Funeral Home - Newport on Nov. 23, 2020.
