On Friday, October 30, 2020 Jeffery Howard Fowler passed away at the age of 67.



Jeff was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2, 1953. He married and had three daughters that he was so incredibly proud of, Kristine (McDonald), Lori Anna (Stybe), and Camille (Frewin). In 2006 he married his wife, Sherry and together enjoyed traveling and spending time on their property in the mountains.



Jeff was so many things in his life; an engineer, teacher, hunter, fisherman, friend, son, husband, father, and grandpa (Pa Poppy to his grandkids). He worked as a Machinist Instructor at the OWATC until he retired in 2014. He instilled a love of the outdoors in his daughters. He enjoyed hunting and cheering on his favorite hockey team, the Detroit Red Wings. He loved traveling to warm beaches and spending time with his family.



Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jay and mother, Gloria. He is survived by his wife, Sherry, sister, Susan, half-siblings, Mike and Ellen Rose, his daughters and sons-in-law, Kristine (James), Lori Anna (Sean), and Camille (Chris), his step-children, Malea and TJ (Julie), grandchildren, Gavin, Aiden, Owen, Charlie, Dominic, and Thomas, and step-grandchildren, Kaden (Shiann), Emma, Forrest, and Reed.



A memorial open house will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 at Aaron's Mortuary located at 1050 State Street, Clearfield.





Published by Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.