Jeffery Partin's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson-North Funeral Home in Winchester, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeffery in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson-North Funeral Home website.
Published by Watson-North Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
