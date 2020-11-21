Menu
Jeffery Ranson
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1956
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Clairton High School
Jeffery Ranson's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Morning Star Baptist Church
307 Shaw Avenue, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Funeral services provided by:
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
