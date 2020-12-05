Jeffrey Dutton's passing at the age of 48 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bernard Funeral Home in Russell Springs, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeffrey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bernard Funeral Home website.
Published by Bernard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.