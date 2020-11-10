Menu
Jeffrey Eagle
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1962
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jeffrey Eagle's passing at the age of 58 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyerly Funeral Home website.

Published by Lyerly Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Union Lutheran Church Dutch Meeting Hall
4770 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, North Carolina 28146
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Union Lutheran Church
4770 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, North Carolina 28146
Lyerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My condolences to the Eagle family. God Bless.
Wayne Lentz
Friend
November 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry for your loss and of my old neighbor. God bless you all!
Robin (Mothershead) Kluttz-Ellison
Friend
November 11, 2020
Jeff was a good friend in highschool. Prayers for his family and friends.
Crystal Griggs Roseman
November 10, 2020