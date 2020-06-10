Jeffrey Willard Hammer, 53 passed away June 10th, 2020 in Layton, Utah.He was born July 4th, 1966, the son of Willard (Bill) Glenn Hammer and Sheila Maxine Purvis Hammer in Bountiful, Utah. He grew up in Farmington and graduated from Davis High School where he was on the football team and played numerous sports. He then attended college at Weber State."There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains." - AnonymousJeff lit up this world with a soul as bright as the sun. His laugh was contagious, his hugs could melt away the hardest days and his "million-dollar" smile would chase away the darkest storm clouds. He lived life big, out loud and completely uninhibited by any standards or limitations that society might set. His love for life radiated from him like the rays from the sun and brightened the lives of everyone he met. No one could escape his hugs, relentless jokes, teasing and quirky sense of humor. Even the unassuming cashiers of every store he visited weren't immune from his teasing. We never knew what was going to come out of his mouth and nearly every visit ended with whomever he was with explaining that he was teasing.Jeff loved everyone from the moment he met them. He never forgot a name and would always take a call or sit and talk to anyone and just listen and be there, and usually have them belly laughing by the time the conversation ended. One of his biggest loves was for his parents and siblings. He was the glue that held them together so tightly. He knew you weren't supposed to have favorites but everyone knew he had a favorite brother and a favorite sister.He was the rock, the foundation and best dad ever to his children. There was never a step, nephew or "the kids' friends". They were all his kids. He would do anything for them and loved each of them so entirely.One of his favorite roles in life was Papa. His grandkids meant the world to him. Sometimes we had to "discipline" papa because he was being a kid with them and helping them get into mischief and get away with all the things they were not supposed to.He married Brenda Hatch in 1989 and raised three amazing children. They later divorced but remained friends.He met the love of his life, Jo, on his 50th birthday under the Fourth of July fireworks. They were married 9-19-19 in Nassau, Bahamas and had a ceremony in Layton for family and friends just before. Their love is the kind fairy tales are written about, it's a pure, unconditional love, respect and support of each other. Husband, best friend and soulmate, was his other favorite thing to be.He loved to be in the outdoors with his family and friends camping and boating. One of his favorite pastimes was playing pool with his many friends on billiards leagues and teams. He owned Hammer Brothers Installation and Carpet Time Flooring with his brother Brad. He was loved and respected by all of his employees, vendors and customers.Jeff is survived by his sweetheart and love of his life, JoAnne Hammer; children, Zac Nash (Ronilynn), Sydnee Hammer (Jeremy), Jordan Hammer, Taylor Duke, Jason Duke and Connor Duke; his nine grandchildren, Oakley, Jaxson, Braxson, Kinslilynn, JaKoby, Taezen, Xandan, Xaylane and Xane J; Along with his parents, Bill and Sheila; siblings, Christie (Justin) Page, Brad (Deena) Hammer; and his grandmother, Christine (Grammie) Purvis, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.He was preceded in death by his grandfather Earl Purvis; Grandparents, Louis and Wilma Hammer, Uncle Odell Hammer, who Jeff shared a very special bond with, and many other aunts, uncles, other close relatives and friends.The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us, checked on us and shared their memories, thoughts and prayers. Jeff had so many dear friends and we wish we could personally thank you all.We hope and pray that each of you that knew Jeff take the light that he left in each of our hearts and spread it through this world. Hug everyone you meet, tell everyone how much you love them, make the world laugh and keep his memory alive.A special thank you to Lindquist's Mortuary, Annie's Floral, and Layton Sunhills ward for your help in the arrangements.If donations to help pay for funeral arrangements are preferred over flowers, please make them to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary in Jeffrey Hammer's name.Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.