Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeffrey Hart
1955 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1955
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jeffrey Hart's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paine Funeral Home - Orwell in Orwell, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeffrey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paine Funeral Home - Orwell website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Paine Funeral Home - Orwell on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Paine Funeral Home
140 E Main Street, Orwell, Ohio 44076
Funeral services provided by:
Paine Funeral Home - Orwell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.