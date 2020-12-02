Menu
Jeffrey McClure
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1962
DIED
September 6, 2020
Jeffrey McClure's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, September 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, Inc.
702 7th Street, Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
Sep
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, Inc.
702 7th Street, Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
Sep
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, Inc.
702 7th Street, Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
