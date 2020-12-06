Menu
Jeffrey Proffitt
1968 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1968
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
National Kidney Foundation
Jeffrey Proffitt's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
