Jeffrey Schawalt
1964 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1964
DIED
November 10, 2020
Jeffrey Schawalt's passing at the age of 56 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Coraopolis, PA .

Published by Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Anthony J. Sanvito, Inc. Funeral Homes
1316 4th Ave, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
