Jeffrey Schawalt's passing at the age of 56 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Coraopolis, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeffrey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.
Published by Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
