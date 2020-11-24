Menu
Jeffrey Schultz
1961 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1961
DIED
October 31, 2020
Jeffrey Schultz's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home in Hartford, WI .

Published by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery (Clyman)
700 Main Street, Clyman, Wisconsin 53016
Nov
4
Interment
1:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery (Clyman)
HWY CJ, Clyman, Wisconsin 53016
Funeral services provided by:
Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home
