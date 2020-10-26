Jeffrey Steven Stoddard passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2020. Jeff was born in Logan, Utah on December 23, 1976 to Steven and Susan Hall Stoddard. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky where he graduated from Oldham County High School and attended University of Louisville where he studied Organ Performance. He has lived in Utah for the past twenty years.



His favorite name to be called was "Uncle Jeffie". He adored his nieces and nephews and they adored him. It was impossible to find him without one of them around his neck or on his back.



Jeff was an Eagle Scout and a talented musician. He had the privilege of playing the organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle and blessed others with his many piano and organ solos. Jeff was an EMT for many years and loved to jump in and help whenever he was in an emergency situation. He was also a talented handyman who had just started a successful business, JPS Construction.



Jeff served an LDS Mission in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Billings, Montana. He had a love for his Savior and spent his life serving all those around him, especially his family.



Words cannot adequately describe how much this son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and friend will be missed.



He is survived by his parents, Steve and Susan Stoddard; sisters; Janey Stoddard, Stacee (Corey) Phillips, Alicia (Trent) Ady, Amber (Chris) Saunders; his nieces and nephews, Jacob (Jessica) Phillips, Marissa and Cassidy Phillips, Ethan, Elena, Olivia, Ellie and Alexis Ady, and Adam and Noah Saunders; and his dear friend, Gayla Johnson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Stoddard; aunt, Patricia Hall; and his Grandpa and Grandma Hall and Grandpa and Grandma Stoddard.



Family services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. The services will be livestreamed here at the bottom of Jeffrey's obituary. Interment, Hyrum City Cemetery.

