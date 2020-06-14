CLEARFIELD – Jeffrey Allen Swallow, 64, passed away June 14, 2020.He was born October 12, 1955 the son of John Frederick Swallow Jr. and Lois Lovell Swallow in Ogden, Utah. Jeffrey graduated from Clearfield High School.He married Carla Smith on October 24, 1980. They were later divorced. He married Leanne Dorothy Bell Mower on October 21, 2007 in Clearfield, UT.Jeffrey enjoyed stamp collecting, playing Pokemon and surfing the internet. Most importantly his children and his dogs were his life.Surviving are his wife Leanne, Clearfield; sons, Christopher (Andrea), Ogden; Jason, Clearfield; Erik, Clearfield; mother, Caroline Swallow, Syracuse; brothers, Steve, Stan, Rawn, Rick, sisters, Melanie, Trish, Christie, Colleen, Suzette and Shelly.Preceded in death by his father, John Frederick Swallow Jr., mother Lois Lovell Swallow and brother, Blake Arave.Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.