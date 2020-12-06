Jemima Ferguson's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jemima in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Talbott Funeral Home website.
Published by Talbott Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
