Jenna E. Detore
1990 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1990
DIED
October 15, 2020
Of Greensburg, age 30, was taken too early on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of Anthony Crouse.

Loving daughter of Marcia Detore and the late Fred Hegel.

Adored sister of Michael (Jennifer) Yoha, Sara Fasly, Kelsey Stanford, and Kristin Hegel.

Cherished niece of Diane and Louie Smail.

Treasured aunt of Issiah, Javaughn, Te'ona, La'vonte, Jaxon, Andre, and Madelyn.

Also survived by countless friends.

Born into this world as Sammie Jo O'Neil, then was proudly adopted into her loving family and became Jenna Elizabeth Detore. Jenna enjoyed traveling, loved animals, and her greatest pastime was spending time with her family in Tionesta. She will be dearly missed by all of the family and friends that she leaves behind.

Friends welcome Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks or coverings will be required in the funeral home.

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 22, 2020