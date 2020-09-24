Jennie R. Montoya, 86, passed away peacefully Monday September 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born July 15, 1934 to Ben and Andrea Martinez in Del Norte, Colorado. She married Steve Eloy Montoya on October 27, 1951; they raised four children in Davis County. Jennie retired from the Ogden Housing Authority after serving 37 years as the HUD Executive Director. Jennie was recognized as Women of the Year by YWCA, Community Leadership-Women on their Way from Weber State University 1997, First Hispanic and First Woman to serve as Director in the history of the Ogden Housing Authority local and state wide, May 2, 2002, Resolution of the Ogden City Council Awarded by Robert A. Madson, Mayor of Ogden, September 1986 these are just a few recognition Jennie received while serving as the Executive Director of HUD. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, sewing, and spending time with her family. In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by 9 siblings: Richard Martinez, Martha Quintana, Betty Gallegos, Felix Martinez, Val Martinez, Dorothy Sosa, Tootsie Garcia, Susie Herrera and Benny Martinez; and 1 grandchild, Robert Diarte. She is survived by her children: Yolanda (Buzz) Nietert, Steve (Paula) Montoya, Paul (Kim) Montoya, Carmen (Chuck) Flackman, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 6 siblings, Inez Cota, Kathern Gallegos, Rosie Martinez, Archie Martinez, Poncho Martinez and Peanuts Martinez . A viewing will be held Friday September 25, 2020 from 8:30 to 9 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496-24th Street, Ogden. Rosary and Mass to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 9:30 am and 10 am, respectfully, in West Haven. Due to Covid-19 family and close friends only; masks are required. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery 1050 South State Street, Clearfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christmas Box House, 950 12th St, Ogden We would like to thank Doctor Yin and the medical staff at McKay Hospital.