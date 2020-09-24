Jennie R. Montoya, 86, passed away peacefully Monday September 21, 2020, at homesurrounded by family. She was born July 15, 1934 to Ben and Andrea Martinez in Del Norte,Colorado. She married Steve Eloy Montoya on October 27, 1951; they raised four children inDavis County. Jennie retired from the Ogden Housing Authority after serving 37 years as the HUD ExecutiveDirector. Jennie was recognized as Women of the Year by YWCA, CommunityLeadership-Women on their Way from Weber State University 1997, First Hispanic and FirstWoman to serve as Director in the history of the Ogden Housing Authority local and state wide,May 2, 2002, Resolution of the Ogden City Council Awarded by Robert A. Madson, Mayor ofOgden, September 1986 these are just a few recognition Jennie received while serving as theExecutive Director of HUD. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, sewing, and spending time with herfamily. In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by 9 siblings: Richard Martinez, MarthaQuintana, Betty Gallegos, Felix Martinez, Val Martinez, Dorothy Sosa, Tootsie Garcia, SusieHerrera and Benny Martinez; and 1 grandchild, Robert Diarte. She is survived by her children: Yolanda (Buzz) Nietert,Steve (Paula) Montoya, Paul (Kim) Montoya, Carmen (Chuck) Flackman, 8 grandchildren, 17great grandchildren and 6 siblings, Inez Cota, Kathern Gallegos, Rosie Martinez, ArchieMartinez, Poncho Martinez and Peanuts Martinez . A viewing will be held Friday September 25, 2020 from 8:30 to 9 am at Aaron's Mortuary,496-24th Street, Ogden. Rosary and Mass to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 9:30 am and 10 am,respectfully, in West Haven. Due to Covid-19 family and close friends only; masks are required.Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery 1050 South State Street, Clearfield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christmas Box House, 950 12th St, OgdenWe would like to thank Doctor Yin and the medical staff at McKay Hospital.
Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.