Jennifer Berrier
1981 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1981
DIED
November 23, 2020
Jennifer Berrier's passing at the age of 39 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin in Tiffin, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin website.

Published by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Engle-Shook Funeral Home
135 North Washington Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Engle-Shook Funeral Home
135 North Washington Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin
