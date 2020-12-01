Menu
Jennifer Brevik
1987 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1987
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jennifer Brevik's passing at the age of 33 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home in Westborough, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home website.

Published by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
183 West Main St., Westborough, Massachusetts
Jenn and oylivia on the lake on graduation day. One of my favorite moments. It was great to see her making the accomplishments of the hard work and many hours of studying.I loved jenn as if she was my daughter.my heart and my life will never be the same for this great loss.Jenn please hug your mom for me ! Miss both of you so much❤ Xoxo
john allevato
Family
November 28, 2020
Jen, I hope you find peace and are with your mom . I imagine the both of you watching over Olivia, sending love.
Josie
Friend
November 28, 2020
Jen was always a kind and very nice person. To me an everyone who ever knew her. Her lose is tragic my heart goes out to her family an her daughter. I'm truly sadden by this news another good friend lost. I hope there a soft and comfortable spot for her in heaven.
Rodney Hill
Friend
November 27, 2020