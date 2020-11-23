Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jennifer Garcia
1973 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1973
DIED
September 25, 2020
Jennifer Garcia's passing at the age of 47 on Friday, September 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jennifer in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
New Vision Church
1025 NW 101st St, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.