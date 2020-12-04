Jennifer Murphy Lee
1975 – 2020
Jennifer Murphy Lee passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 1, 2020 and returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.
Jen was born March 12, 1975 in Ogden, Utah to Michael J. Murphy and Karen McKenzie Murphy. She loved to dance, and she loved music of all kinds. She also loved art and the beautiful things of this world. Most of all, Jen loved her children to whom she was a wonderful mother. She attended Layton High School and graduated in 1993.
Jen married Jason Lee December 28, 1996 (later divorced) and she is the mother of two wonderful children, Mckenna Lee and J. Dawson Lee whom she dearly loved. She is also a beloved grandmother to two beautiful grandsons, Winston Murphy and Elliott Lee whom she adored.
Jen made the world a kinder, more joyful place with her quick wit and infectious laugh. She was fiercely protective of her mother and was forever a champion of the underdog. She will be forever loved by those who knew her.
Jen was preceded in death by her grandfather Richard McKenzie, her grandfather Jim Murphy, and her grandmother Helen Murphy. She is survived by her children McKenna Lee and J. Dawson Lee, her mother and father Karen and Michael Murphy, her brother Sean (Jamie) Murphy, her grandmother Dorothy McKenzie and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other friends who will always love and miss her.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Country Oaks Ward Chapel located at 2680 East Cherry Lane, Layton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.
Services will be live streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of Jennifer's obituary.
The family wishes to thank the many friends, neighbors and loved ones who have expressed love, sympathy, and support during this difficult time. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful friends at Lindquist's Mortuary for their kind and caring services. A special thanks also to the Country Oaks Ward for their love and service as well.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.