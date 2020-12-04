Menu
Jennifer Lockey
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1956
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jennifer Lockey's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel
13640 Andrew Jackson Highway, Laurinburg, North Carolina 28352
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
