Jennifer Miller
1974 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1974
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jennifer Miller's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
