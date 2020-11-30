Menu
Jennifer Montano
1982 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1982
DIED
November 27, 2020
Jennifer Montano's passing at the age of 38 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home in LAREDO, TX .

Published by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop Suite 1, Laredo, Texas 78043
Nov
30
Rosary
1:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Funeral services provided by:
Gamez & Sons Funeral Home
