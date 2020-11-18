Jennifer Richards's passing at the age of 43 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman in Coleman, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jennifer in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman website.
Published by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.