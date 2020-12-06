Jennifer Ristich's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Spring Hill, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jennifer in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.
Published by Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
