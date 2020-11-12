Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jennifer Weimer
1988 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1988
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jennifer Weimer's passing at the age of 32 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. in East Moline, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jennifer in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Apostolic Santuary
1501-Parkway, Silvis, Illinois 61282
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.