Jennipher Smith
1986 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1986
DIED
November 3, 2020
Jennipher Smith's passing at the age of 34 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home in Carthage, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Waskom High School Gymnasium
980 School Ave, Waskom, Texas 75692
Funeral services provided by:
Black's Funeral Home
