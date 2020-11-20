Jerald Lee Jensen was born to Clarence Nels Jensen and Thelma Georgette Wilson on June 28, 1947 at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah.



He attended Provo schools, Grandview Elementary and Central Junior High School. At a very young age Jerry got a newspaper route that he had for many years. He also worked for local farmers on their farms including making organic juice. He was a projectionist in high school at the local movie theater and while attending BYU. His family moved to Milford, Utah in 1961 where he graduated from Milford High School in 1964. He subsequently attended the College of Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah and Brigham Young University, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in sociology and law enforcement in August of 1971. From 1966 to 1968 he served as an LDS missionary in the Texas mission headquartered in Dallas, Texas.



In September of 1969 he met Kathlyn Young. They were married on September 2, 1970 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. During their married life they lived in Walden, Colorado- Centennial, Wyoming- Provo, Utah- Portland, Oregon- Pocatello, Idaho and Centerville, Utah.



He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years, starting as a lineman and retiring as a Special Agent. Working multiple jobs simultaneously for the majority of his life, he also served as a judge for Davis County and the cities of Centerville, Utah and Sunset, Utah.



He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints holding many positions throughout his life. His grandparents were Nels Peter Martin and Dora Jensen; George Scott Wilson and Nellie Charlotte Hansen.



He is survived by his wife, Kathlyn, his children Andrew (Micah), Alex (Natalie), Adam (Michelle), Katy (Adam), Joslyn and Solomon, his grandchildren Brock, Miranda, Ryann, Sydney, George, Lucie, Lillie, Trace, Nora, Claire, Louis, Elijah, Indigo and Oliver, his brothers Clarence (Anne) Jensen and Boyd (Carole) Jensen and sister Carolyn (Richard) Shumway. He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Nels Jensen and his mother Thelma Georgette Wilson.



A viewing for all to call will be held on Sunday, November 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary 727 N. 400 E. in Bountiful, Utah. A funeral for family only will be held on Monday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary, with interment at Centerville City Cemetery to follow.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.