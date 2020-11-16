Jeraldine Latham's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Haverstock Funeral Home in LaPorte, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeraldine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Haverstock Funeral Home website.
Published by Haverstock Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.