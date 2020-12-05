Menu
Jerome Feit
1922 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1922
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jerome Feit's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL .

Published by Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
December 5, 2020