Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerome Green
1958 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1958
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
United States Army
Jerome Green's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerome in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sacred Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.