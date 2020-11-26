Menu
Jerome Jarka
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1926
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Jerome Jarka's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Michigan City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

Published by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Funeral services provided by:
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
